Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,793 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F opened at $16.10 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

