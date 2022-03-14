Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 571 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NKE stock opened at $122.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.27. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

