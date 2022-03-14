Profit Investment Management LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 491,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a market capitalization of $348.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

