ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,300 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up approximately 1.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $17.79. 2,081,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,358. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

