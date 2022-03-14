PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 141,067 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 107,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $156.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.99. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.