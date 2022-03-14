PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
