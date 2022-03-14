Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given New €57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($65.22) to €57.00 ($61.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($63.04) to €70.50 ($76.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €63.00 ($68.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. 255,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

