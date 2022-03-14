Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pure Energy Minerals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.73. 41,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
