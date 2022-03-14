Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pure Energy Minerals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.73. 41,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

