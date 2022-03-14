Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.