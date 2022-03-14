Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of PSTG stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.