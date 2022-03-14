Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Generac by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,822,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,029. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

