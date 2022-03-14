Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 966,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,222,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $220.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

