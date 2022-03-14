Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $33.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $762.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,258,279. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $927.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $932.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $765.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

