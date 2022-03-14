Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Up 90.6% in February

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

PHPYF remained flat at $$0.64 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Pushpay has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

