Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $69,815,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

