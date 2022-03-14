Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Children’s Place in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

