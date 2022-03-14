Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

RC stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

