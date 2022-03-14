Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.