Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

