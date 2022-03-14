Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

AQST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

AQST stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,652 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.