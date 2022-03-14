Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.71 on Monday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66.

QRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

