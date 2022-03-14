QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital lifted their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $4.95 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.