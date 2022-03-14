Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in February

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

QUISF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,842. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.