Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 267 ($3.50) price target on the stock.
Shares of RQIH opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 756.32 and a quick ratio of 756.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.12. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The stock has a market cap of £408.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50.
Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
