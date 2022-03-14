Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 267 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

Shares of RQIH opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 756.32 and a quick ratio of 756.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.12. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The stock has a market cap of £408.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

