Raul J. Fernandez Purchases 68 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Broadcom stock traded down $10.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $567.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.38 and its 200-day moving average is $560.19. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
