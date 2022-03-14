Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group (Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.