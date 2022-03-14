Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

ESN stock opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

