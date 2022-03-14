Raymond James Reiterates “$56.00” Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.