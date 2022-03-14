Raymond James Trims LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Target Price to $9.00

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
LumiraDx Company Profile (Get Rating)
LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.
