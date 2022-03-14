RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 595,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,543 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $192.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

