Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Realogy has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Realogy by 46.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

