Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €184.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €156.00 ($169.57) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/8/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($195.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €156.00 ($169.57) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/22/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($195.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €175.00 ($190.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €171.20 ($186.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/15/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €184.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/10/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €160.00 ($173.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($163.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €154.00 ($167.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/3/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($179.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €174.60 ($189.78) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/21/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €184.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($195.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/17/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €145.90 ($158.59) on Monday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52-week low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 52-week high of €163.35 ($177.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €152.65 and a 200-day moving average of €147.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

