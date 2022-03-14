Redburn Partners Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to “Buy”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.44. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

