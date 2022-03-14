Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) & Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Rating) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rediff.com India and Lee Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises $794.65 million 0.22 $22.78 million $3.28 8.84

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rediff.com India and Lee Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 N/A Lee Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lee Enterprises has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Lee Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lee Enterprises is more favorable than Rediff.com India.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rediff.com India has a beta of 9.64, indicating that its stock price is 864% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rediff.com India and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A Lee Enterprises 2.49% 39.96% 1.18%

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats Rediff.com India on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rediff.com India (Get Rating)

Rediff.com India Ltd. engages in the provision of digital content and e-commerce marketplace services. Its portfolio consists of news and information, enterprise e-mail services, online shopping marketplace, and Internet-based local television advertising platform. The company was founded by Ajit Balakrishnan on January 9, 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Lee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking. The company was founded by Alfred Wilson Lee in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

