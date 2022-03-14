Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($11.01) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.01) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 890 ($11.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 870.13 ($11.40).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 563 ($7.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 609.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 650.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.74).

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($162,211.74).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

