Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 148.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

