Renasant Co. (RNST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 31st

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

RNST stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Renasant by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

