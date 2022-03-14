Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Asana in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.23.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000,000 shares of company stock worth $426,232,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

