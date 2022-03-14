Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.82.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

