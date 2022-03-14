Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

