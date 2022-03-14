Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: IIP.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$20.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.84. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.04 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

