Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: IIP.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$20.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.50.
- 3/9/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.84. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.04 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.
In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.
