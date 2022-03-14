Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in February

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 846,400 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 13th total of 1,235,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,464.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Resona alerts:

RSNHF stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Resona has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.