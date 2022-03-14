ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,727. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 433.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,046 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

