Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) & Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,557.43% -116.36% -114.53% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -2.66% 43.63% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $920,000.00 27.60 -$10.72 million ($0.39) -2.16 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $2.04 billion 1.88 -$54.30 million ($0.26) -66.23

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $24.10, indicating a potential upside of 39.94%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.