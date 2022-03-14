Reviewing Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) & EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 4.71% 17.40% 8.17% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rush Enterprises and EzFill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Rush Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than EzFill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EzFill shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rush Enterprises and EzFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $5.13 billion 0.56 $241.41 million $4.17 12.41 EzFill $7.23 million 4.05 -$9.38 million N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats EzFill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

