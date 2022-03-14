Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of RICOY stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.74. Ricoh has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

