Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 4,872 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 431,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 237,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.55 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

