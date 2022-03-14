Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,956 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.99 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

