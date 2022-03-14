RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) Plans Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

RSF opened at $19.25 on Monday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

