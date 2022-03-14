Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 92.00.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 65.67. Rivian has a 52-week low of 37.50 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

