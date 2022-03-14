Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 92.00.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 65.67. Rivian has a 1-year low of 37.50 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

