Robert W. Baird Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $28.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

